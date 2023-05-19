First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 366,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 269,332 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.32.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
