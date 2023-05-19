First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 366,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 269,332 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.32.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 717,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,842,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 334,472 shares during the period.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

