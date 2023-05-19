First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.81

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.81 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 22764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

