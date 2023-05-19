First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.52.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.53. 2,041,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.92. First Solar has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

