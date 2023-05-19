First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 136,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,050. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.