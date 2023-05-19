First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile



First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

See Also

