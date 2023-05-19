First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,306.03. 114,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,181. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $937.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $832.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,244,000 after buying an additional 67,574 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,845,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

