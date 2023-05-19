Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 693.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AECOM by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AECOM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 382,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

