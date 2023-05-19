Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

BATS VUSB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.16. 277,590 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

