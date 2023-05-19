Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases 587 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. 3,883,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,684. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.