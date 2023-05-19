Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,505 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 416.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.56. 69,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,286. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

