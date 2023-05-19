Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. 32,825,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,795,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

