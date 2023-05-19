Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.00. 638,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

