Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,486,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

