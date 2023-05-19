Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,090,000 after acquiring an additional 269,871 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 65,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. 4,515,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

