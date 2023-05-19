Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

