Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 7,795,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

