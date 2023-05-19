Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 39,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $192.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $97.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.