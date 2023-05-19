Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $223.63 million and approximately $99.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,880,422 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

