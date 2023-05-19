Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.40.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $295.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $297.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.