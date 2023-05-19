FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

