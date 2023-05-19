FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $247.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $247.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,159 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,945. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

