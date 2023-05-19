FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

ENB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 293.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.