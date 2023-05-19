FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.85. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.