FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVDA opened at $316.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.88 billion, a PE ratio of 182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

