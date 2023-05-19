FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $177.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

