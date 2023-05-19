FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,505 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.