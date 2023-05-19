Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 1,512,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 48,298 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,547,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

