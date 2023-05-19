Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

FTCH stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 10,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after buying an additional 6,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after buying an additional 4,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after buying an additional 3,505,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

