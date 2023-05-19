Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $980.74

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$980.74 and last traded at C$977.78, with a volume of 2903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$971.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$911.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$850.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The stock has a market cap of C$22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 146.0252366 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.