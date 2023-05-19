F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.13.

FFIV stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,308 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

