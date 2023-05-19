F Thomson Leighton Buys 288 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton bought 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.60.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.27. 1,458,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,955. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.