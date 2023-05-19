EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
EZPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
EZCORP Price Performance
Shares of EZCORP stock remained flat at $8.80 on Thursday. 533,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $487.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.68.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
