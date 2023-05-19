EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZCORP stock remained flat at $8.80 on Thursday. 533,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $487.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

About EZCORP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,638,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,305,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.