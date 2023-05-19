EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 258.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 1,142,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,888. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 341,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 564,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

