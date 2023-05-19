Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 1,822,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,287. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

