Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Exelixis Price Performance
Exelixis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 1,822,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,287. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.
Insider Transactions at Exelixis
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
