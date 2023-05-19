Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 467,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after buying an additional 406,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

