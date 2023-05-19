EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $1.00. The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 5,629,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 2,658,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in EVgo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

