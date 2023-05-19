EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after buying an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

