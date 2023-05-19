EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $231,866.91 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.43 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after acquiring an additional 845,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $10,346,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

