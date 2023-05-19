Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $377.50 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.47.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 44.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

