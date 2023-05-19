Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $92.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.