Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $246.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.
Essex Property Trust Price Performance
ESS opened at $209.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.