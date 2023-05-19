Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $246.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

ESS opened at $209.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

