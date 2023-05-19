Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,256. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

