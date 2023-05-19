Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 1,264,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $155.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $74,613 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

