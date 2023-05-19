Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$30.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ERO remained flat at C$25.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,451. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$28.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.17.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.5936693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

