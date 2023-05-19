Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375,471 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of Equifax worth $111,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.15. 220,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.02. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

