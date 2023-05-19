EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.78. 611,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,523,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
EQRx Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.