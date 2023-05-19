EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.78. 611,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,523,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

EQRx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQRx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in EQRx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EQRx by 804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

