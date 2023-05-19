EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.
NYSE EPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 145,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,717. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
