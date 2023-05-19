EOS One Day Trading Volume Hits $84.25 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. EOS has a market cap of $969.41 million and $84.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006963 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003337 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003470 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003194 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002629 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,420,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,433,516 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
