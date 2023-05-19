EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

Shares of EOG opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

