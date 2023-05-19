EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.
Shares of EOG opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
