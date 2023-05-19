EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.13. 1,338,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

